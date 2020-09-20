MAY - Dorothea I.
Age 102, of North Tonawanda, passed away peacefully on September 17, 2020. Dorothea worked for Metropolitan Life Insurance for 50 years and retired as an Office Manager, she was a member of the Metropolitan Life Veterans Association. She was a lifelong member of Salem United Church of Christ, Tonawanda, and loved doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles. She was the sister of the late Elizabeth Hartman, Evelyn Williamson, Carlton May, Ruth Wilson and Arnold May; aunt of Paul Wilson, Barbara Fitch, Karen Coulter, Judith Johnson, Kimberly Baldwin, Alan Wilson, Donald Williamson, Carl May, and the late Carol Black and the late Douglas May; she was also survived by many great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the FRETTHOLD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1241 Oliver St., at Ward Rd., in North Tonawanda, on Sunday, from 4:00 - 6:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Monday, at 10:00 AM. Interment will be in Elmlawn Cemetery. Due to current circumstances, social distancing and masks will be required to adhere with current regulations. If so desired memorials may be made to Salem UCC, 114 Morgan St., Tonawanda, NY 14150. Condolences may be shared at frettholdfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.