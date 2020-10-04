KALUZNY - Dorothea
(nee Stomereder)
September 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John J. Kaluzny; devoted mother of Carol (Edward) McCouch; proud grandmother of Edward S. (Bonnie) and Matthew J. (Taryn); great-grandmother of Arielle E., Keira A. and Evan M.; dearest sister of Edith Ostertag and Georg Weigel; sister-in-law of Helen (late John) Pirog, Patricia, and Lawrence (Rose) Panek; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Services were held privately. Donations may be made to a memorial of one's choice. Please share with the family your condolences at www.Pietszak.com
.