Doris was a wonderful person and friend. I have so many nice memories of our dogs tearing around Doris and John’s back yard and having fun while we caught up on each other’s lives. We would go to dinner on occasion and have wonderful conversations. Doris is now with her beloved husband up in heaven and her precious dogs, Phoebe and Maggie. Doris was such a sweet lovable person and she will be sadly missed. My heart goes out to her wonderful family who she loved so much. Rest In Peace, Doris.

Karen Tower Friend October 1, 2020