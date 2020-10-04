Menu
Dorothea KALUZNY
1933 - 2020
BORN
December 16, 1933
DIED
September 27, 2020
KALUZNY - Dorothea
(nee Stomereder)
September 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John J. Kaluzny; devoted mother of Carol (Edward) McCouch; proud grandmother of Edward S. (Bonnie) and Matthew J. (Taryn); great-grandmother of Arielle E., Keira A. and Evan M.; dearest sister of Edith Ostertag and Georg Weigel; sister-in-law of Helen (late John) Pirog, Patricia, and Lawrence (Rose) Panek; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Services were held privately. Donations may be made to a memorial of one's choice. Please share with the family your condolences at www.Pietszak.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 4, 2020.
Doris was a wonderful person and friend. I have so many nice memories of our dogs tearing around Doris and John’s back yard and having fun while we caught up on each other’s lives. We would go to dinner on occasion and have wonderful conversations. Doris is now with her beloved husband up in heaven and her precious dogs, Phoebe and Maggie. Doris was such a sweet lovable person and she will be sadly missed. My heart goes out to her wonderful family who she loved so much. Rest In Peace, Doris.
Karen Tower
Friend
October 1, 2020
Carol and family- my deepest sympathies to you and your family.
Christine Klimeczko
Friend
September 30, 2020