JOHNSON - Dorothea M.
(nee Harter)
November 19, 2020. Wife of 67 years to the late Thomas J. Johnson; dear mother of Donna (late Dale) Dean, Michael (Linda), Diane (late Richard) Schmidt, Thomas Jr. (Penny), Gary (Mary) Johnson, Ann (Mike) Smith, Jayne (Bill) DeTine and Patti (Kurt) Kubanek; loving grandmother of 45 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren; sister of James (Georgia) Harter and the late John (late Mary Jane) and the late Kathleen Harter; sister-in-law of Marie Johnson and the late John (late Joan) Johnson; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Arrangements, Mass of Christian Burial and Entombment will be private for the family by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, Kenmore, NY. Dorothea was grateful for the care provided by hospice, where memorials may be sent to Hospice Foundation, PO Box 590, Buffalo, 14240 are preferred. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com

Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.