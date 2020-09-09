Menu
Dorothy A. LAZZARO
LAZZARO - Dorothy A.
(nee Krajewski)
September 6, 2020, of Grand Island. Wife of the late Ignatius Lazzaro; mother of Marc (Adriana), Michael (Chris) and Matthew (Tabaitha) Lazzaro; grandmother of Emma, Lauren, Andrew and Chance Ignatius Lazzaro; sister of John (Judy) Krajewski and the late Jane Boye; daughter of the late John and Mariana Krajewski; also survived by many close friends and family. Friends may call Saturday, 2-4 PM, at the KAISER FUNERAL HOME,1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sisters Hospital Foundation. Share condolences at www.kaiserfuneral.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
