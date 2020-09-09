LAZZARO - Dorothy A.
(nee Krajewski)
September 6, 2020, of Grand Island. Wife of the late Ignatius Lazzaro; mother of Marc (Adriana), Michael (Chris) and Matthew (Tabaitha) Lazzaro; grandmother of Emma, Lauren, Andrew and Chance Ignatius Lazzaro; sister of John (Judy) Krajewski and the late Jane Boye; daughter of the late John and Mariana Krajewski; also survived by many close friends and family. Friends may call Saturday, 2-4 PM, at the KAISER FUNERAL HOME,1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sisters Hospital Foundation. Share condolences at www.kaiserfuneral.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 9, 2020.