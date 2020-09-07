Menu
Dorothy A. McCARTHY
McCARTHY - Dorothy A.
Of Buffalo, NY, September 6, 2020, at age 84. Devoted daughter of the late Stephen and Eva McCarthy; dear sister of Alvin (Betti), Priscilla "Pat" (Donald) Moser and the late Jack (Pauline), Audrey (late Lawrence) Behmer, Stephen (Florence), Russell (Joan) and James McCarthy; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the KOLANO FUNERAL HOME, 396 Amherst Street (near Grant) Wednesday, 6:00-7:30 PM, where Funeral Services will take place immediately following visitation, at 7:30 PM. Please be mindful that face coverings and social distancing are required and that capacity restrictions may delay entry. Private Interment, Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Dorothy was a member of Post #1041 Ladies Auxiliary and the Northwest Seniors. Condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 7, 2020.
