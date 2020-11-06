Meyer - Dorothy A. "Dorie"
(nee Breidenstein)
November 3, 2020 of West Seneca, NY. Beloved wife of the late David M. Meyer Sr.; loving mother of Daryl (Lisa), Dawn (Chris) Dixon, Daniel (Diana) and the late Pfc. David Jr. USMC; cherished grandmother of Katherine, Kyra, Joshua, Dalton, Shaelynn, Zachary, Ethan, Jonas, Cecilia, Everett, and the late Luke. Sister of Maryann (David) Fruehauf, Margaret (Raymond) Napierala and Joseph (Elaine) Breidenstein; sister-in-law of James (Cathleen) and the late Frank (Annette) Meyer; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Saturday and Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca where prayers will be said on Monday at 9:45 AM and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John XXIII Church at 10:30 AM. Dorie was a past president of the Ladies Auxiliary of St. Bonaventure, The American Gold Star Mothers S. Buffalo Chapter 26. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Vietnam Veterans Chapter 77, VFW 2940, American Legion Post 735 and AmVets Post 897. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.