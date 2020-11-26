Menu
Dorothy A. POLANSKI
Polanski - Dorothy A.
(nee Mazur)
Of Lackawanna, NY November 25, 2020; beloved wife of the late Norman L. Polanski, Sr.; loving mother of Norman L., Jr. (Therese), Paul N. (Gail) and Ronald M. (Dawn); dearest grandmother of Norman L. III, Philip N., Aaron J. (Sara), Julie A (Nate) Sorochty, Melissa (James) Musty and Alexander; cherished great-grandmother of nine; dear sister of Leonard (Rose) Mazur, Barbara (late Louis) Rauth and the late Daniel (Jacqueline) Mazur; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive friends Friday from 3-7 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave. A private Mass of Christian Burial at will be held with the immediate family due to COVID restrictions. Orange Zone restrictions will be followed which may cause delayed entry. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 26, 2020.
