YERGER-MOE - Dorothy A. "Dotti" (nee Yerger)

Of Wales Center, September 14, 2020. Beloved wife of Gregory Moe; devoted mother of Philip (Kimberly) Moe, Russel (Brittney) Yerger-Moe, Emilylynn (Marc Higgins) Yerger-Moe; loving grandmother of Leah, Charlotte, Jensen, Wolf and Ayvah; dear sister of the late Donald and Charles Jr. Visitation in the CICHON-BORGOSZ FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Thursday 3-7 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to a Funeral Service in Nativity Lutheran Church, 970 E. Main Street, East Aurora, NY, Friday at 10 AM (Please Assemble at Church). Dotti was an avid animal lover and a supporter of Adopt-A-Pet. Please understand that face coverings must be worn, maximum capacity of 33% restrictions will be observed and may cause entry delays. Thank you for understanding. Flowers gratefully declined.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 16, 2020.