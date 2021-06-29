BIGGIE - Dorothy
(nee Wanderlich)
Went home to Jesus on May 13, 2021, at the age of 98. Dorothy was born on April 25, 1923, to her parents Laura and Francis Wanderlich in Buffalo, NY. To Dorothy, family came first, followed by her faith. Dorothy joined her husband Harold, sisters Cecelia, Florence, Josephine, son Frank and daughter Teree in Heaven. She is survived by her sister Frances, grandson Ryan and her granddaughter Breanne. Dorothy married her husband in Buffalo, NY in 1942. In 1954, Dorothy and Harold moved to Tucson, AZ, to provide drier conditions for Harold's medical condition. She and Harold were together for 56 years until Harold passed away in 1998. In addition to being a loving wife and mother, Dorothy had a fulfilling career as a legal secretary for the Dean of Law School at the University of Arizona and Gordan Waterfall, Esq., for many decades. She worked until she was 75 years old, retiring only when she found it necessary to take care if her husband's last months on earth. Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surround her. Dorothy ended each day with prayers of the Rosary, asking the Lord to help those around her. A Memorial Service will be given for Dorothy at Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel, 4125 Union Rd., Cheektowaga, NY on June 30, 2021, at 10 AM. Exodus 23:20 "See, I am sending an angel ahead of you to guard the along the way and to bring you to the place I have prepared." In lieu of flowers, donations to one of Dorothy's favorite charities would be welcomed; Childhood Leukemia Foundation, 191 Waukegan Rd., Suite 105, Northfield, IL 600093-2744, or Muscular Degeneration Research, BrightFocus Foundation
, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clearsburg, MD 20871.
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 29, 2021.