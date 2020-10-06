Menu
Dorothy C. "Mugga" ROSCHE
ROSCHE - Dorothy C. "Mugga"
(nee Leighty)
October 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Rosche; dearest mother of Barbara (Albert) Hapeman, David (Karen) Rosche, Peter (Jill) Rosche and the late Richard Rosche and Paul Rosche; loving mother-in-law of Susan Rosche and Jeanette Rosche; grandmother of nine grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 9:30 AM at Infant of Prague Church, 921 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga where facial coverings and social distancing are required for Mass. Memorials may be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 1298 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14209. Arrangements by the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Condolences shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
