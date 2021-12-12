COOK - Dorothy H. "Dottie"
(nee Kordasiewicz)
Of Kenmore, NY, passed away on November 27, 2021 at the age 98. Beloved wife of 56 years to the late Louis S. "Lou" Cook; loving mother of Sharon Donohue and Brian (Ann Gambino) Cook; predeceased by her cherished brothers and sisters, Julius, Eddie, Frank, Harry, Barb, and Julie; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and wonderful neighbors. Dorothy worked at the Trico Corporation for 35 years. She also spent time sewing, gardening, knitting, tole painting, golfing, bowling, playing pinochle, and traveling worldwide. Dorothy was an exceptional baker who was happy to bake regularly for the Holy Name Society at St. Andrew's Church. Dottie and Lou loved to square dance. They were so proud to perform at the 1964 New York World's Fair. Since Dorothy donated her body to UB Medical School, a Celebration of her life will be determined at a future date. Arrangements by GRECO FUNERAL HOME. Share memories and condolences on Dottie's tribute page at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.