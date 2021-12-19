Menu
Dorothy M. CROWE
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
5541 Main Street
Williamsville, NY
CROWE - Dorothy M.
December 14, 2021. Beloved daughter of the late Walter and Maude Crowe; loving sister of the late Marion Crowe and Rosanne Doyle; cherished aunt of Kathleen Rosetti, Shawn, Terance and Colin Doyle and the late Linda Hahn and Timothy Doyle. No prior visitation. Private Services were held at the convenience of the family. Miss Crowe was a retired Office Manager for National Fuel. She was a member of The Williamsville Art Society, a soup kitchen volunteer for many years and was active at SS Peter & Paul Church as a Lector and Bereavement Volunteer. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I worked at NFG with Dorothy...Oh how she loved her nieces and nephews! Never knew what a talented artist she was till I was given a beautiful card she had painted when I was leaving the office she managed. A very kind lady.....My Deepest Sympathy to her loved ones.
Barb Kane
Work
December 19, 2021
