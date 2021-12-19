CROWE - Dorothy M.
December 14, 2021. Beloved daughter of the late Walter and Maude Crowe; loving sister of the late Marion Crowe and Rosanne Doyle; cherished aunt of Kathleen Rosetti, Shawn, Terance and Colin Doyle and the late Linda Hahn and Timothy Doyle. No prior visitation. Private Services were held at the convenience of the family. Miss Crowe was a retired Office Manager for National Fuel. She was a member of The Williamsville Art Society, a soup kitchen volunteer for many years and was active at SS Peter & Paul Church as a Lector and Bereavement Volunteer. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.