CZAJKA - Dorothy F.
(nee Buczkowski)
March 7, 2021 - We lost our ray of Sunshine on Sunday. She passed away peacefully and her suffering is gone. She is in the hands of our Lord. Beloved wife of Daniel A.; dear mother of Beverly (Joseph), Tommy (Lisa) and the late Karen and Mary Lou; loving grandmother of Tina, Todd, Courtney and Colton; great-grandmother of Joe, Kinsya, Brianna, Jerry, Mason and Logan. She had many family and friends who thought of her as a second mother because of her generosity and loving spirit. She was always a giver, never a taker. She was the only mom we knew who hated when school started, always wanting to keep her children close at home to blanket them with love. She was a longtime St. Barnabas parishioner, a member of the Cheektowaga Senior Center and crazy 8's card club and an avid bowler. A Celebration of Life will be held for friends and family at a later date. Condolences may be shared online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.