Dorothy F. CZAJKA
CZAJKA - Dorothy F.
(nee Buczkowski)
March 7, 2021 - We lost our ray of Sunshine on Sunday. She passed away peacefully and her suffering is gone. She is in the hands of our Lord. Beloved wife of Daniel A.; dear mother of Beverly (Joseph), Tommy (Lisa) and the late Karen and Mary Lou; loving grandmother of Tina, Todd, Courtney and Colton; great-grandmother of Joe, Kinsya, Brianna, Jerry, Mason and Logan. She had many family and friends who thought of her as a second mother because of her generosity and loving spirit. She was always a giver, never a taker. She was the only mom we knew who hated when school started, always wanting to keep her children close at home to blanket them with love. She was a longtime St. Barnabas parishioner, a member of the Cheektowaga Senior Center and crazy 8's card club and an avid bowler. A Celebration of Life will be held for friends and family at a later date. Condolences may be shared online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.
Bev and Tom, I am so sorry for the loss of your Mom. She always made me feel welcomed in your home. May she rest peacefully now reunited with your sisters in heaven.
Sue Slowinski
March 16, 2021
Dodie was a "love". As a child I remember how special she and Danny made me feel as one of the flower girls at their wedding. I send my sympathy and love to cousin Dan and family.
Mary ( Muzolf ) Tourot
March 15, 2021
