CZECHOWSKI - Dorothy T.
(nee Poplachowski)
It is with great sadness that the family of Dorothy Czechowski, who was born on January 13, 1924 announces her passing on April 9, 2022 at the age of 98. She was married to her beloved husband Matthew for 27 years, before his death in 1978. She is predeceased by her parents, Anastasia (Lorczak) and Stephen Poplachowski, her sisters, Frances (Stephen) Koszuta, Mary (John) Drews, Josephine (Bronislaus) Myszka, Pearl (Stanley) Myszka, and her brother George Poplachowski. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday (Tomorrow), from 3-7 PM at the Zurbrick-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 5615 Broadway, Lancaster, NY. Family and friends are invited to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM, at St. John the Baptist Church, 2021 Sandridge Road, Alden, NY 14004. Please assemble at church. Donations should be made to St. John the Baptist Church. Interment to follow in the Parish Cemetery. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 12, 2022.