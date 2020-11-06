KRUSZKA - Dorothy D.
(nee Dolan)
Of Hamburg, NY, entered into rest on November 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank Kruszka; loving companion of Henry Ignatowski; devoted mother of Craig (Mary), Paula (Bert Feasley) Kruszka-Agle, Pamela (Mark) Rich, Robert (Erika Mendoza), Ronald (Rose) and the late Jeffrey Kruszka; cherished grandmother of ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Daniel and Mary Dolan; dear sister of the late Rosemary (late Jack) Distler and the late Betty (Ralph) Mauro; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday, from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday morning, in St. Bernadette's Church, 5930 South Abbott Rd., Orchard Park at 10 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 6, 2020.