Davis - Dorothy A.
Of South Buffalo, NY, September 4, 2021. Beloved wife of the late John J. Davis; loving mother of Edward (Marlene) Davis, Patricia (Sal Colangelo) Boardway, and Mary (Ray Gibson) Smithmeyer; cherished grandma of six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; also survived by relatives and friends. The family will be present on Friday from 4-8 PM, at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday morning at 9:30 AM, at Our Lady of Charity Parish, Holy Family Worship Site, 1901 South Park Ave., (corner of Tifft St.), Buffalo, NY 14220. (Please assemble at the Church.) Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 8, 2021.