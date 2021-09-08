Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dorothy A. DAVIS
FUNERAL HOME
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Blasdell
3450 South Park Avenue
Blasdell, NY
Davis - Dorothy A.
Of South Buffalo, NY, September 4, 2021. Beloved wife of the late John J. Davis; loving mother of Edward (Marlene) Davis, Patricia (Sal Colangelo) Boardway, and Mary (Ray Gibson) Smithmeyer; cherished grandma of six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; also survived by relatives and friends. The family will be present on Friday from 4-8 PM, at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday morning at 9:30 AM, at Our Lady of Charity Parish, Holy Family Worship Site, 1901 South Park Ave., (corner of Tifft St.), Buffalo, NY 14220. (Please assemble at the Church.) Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Blasdell
3450 South Park Avenue, Blasdell, NY
Sep
11
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Our Lady of Charity Parish, Holy Family Worship Site
1901 South Park Ave., (corner of Tifft St.), Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Blasdell
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Gail Giallella & Kevin Bace
September 8, 2021
The Davis family ; Ed & Marlene sorry to hear of Ed's mom passing . She has gone home to be with our Lord and your Dad . You and family can remember all the good times you had while they were with us , God bless you and family .
Aunt Betty & Uncle Duane & family
September 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results