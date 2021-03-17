De LISLE - Dorothy A.
(nee Glowicki)
Dorothy A. (Glowicki) De Lisle, age 90 of Harwichport, Massachusetts, formerly of Cheektowaga, New York, passed away peacefully to her eternal rest at Pleasant Bay Nursing Center in Brewster, Massachusetts on March 13, 2021.
She was born in Buffalo, New York to Bernard and Johanna (Goc) Glowicki, sister to the late Bernard (late Irene) Glowicki. She was a loving sister-in-law to Terrie (Tom) O'Dierno, who she saw as her sister. She was a 1947 graduate of Bishop Colton High School. She married the late William De Lisle on March 31, 1950 in Buffalo, New York. They had seven children together, who she lovingly referred to as the "Magnificent 7", Ann (late Al) Heitmann, Dan (Sue) De Lisle, John (Diane) De Lisle, Bob (late Eileen Roach) De Lisle, Steve (Michelle) De Lisle, Tina (Matt) Mc Coy and Vincent (Fiona Clark) De Lisle. She was grandmother to John, Charla, Tim, Mike, Alyssa, Eric, Kate, Matthew and Marissa and great-grandmother to Addison, Tyler, Kaden, Charlotte and Cameron.
She left Buffalo in 1969 and moved to Milford, Massachusetts and then to Cape Cod in 1994. She was a ceramics teacher for over 11 years and made many pieces of which her family still enjoys in their homes today. She was a volunteer driver for the Cancer Society in Milford and Harwichport for 25 plus years. She was honored with volunteer Service Awards throughout the years, retiring in 2013.
Dorothy liked to travel, including visiting Europe and Hawaii. She and her husband spent a lot of time dining and visiting a variety of casinos.
The family will celebrate her life on Cape Cod at her home in Harwichport at a later date. There will be a Christian mass in Alden, New York at St. John the Baptist Church at a later date. Dorothy lived a long and full life and she will be remembered for her big smile, unique sense of humor, her many stories and love for her family.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 17, 2021.