Dorothy A. DEL PRINCE
PRINCE
DEL PRINCE - Dorothy A.
(nee Hoffman)
March 1, 2021, age 86; beloved wife of the late George Del Prince; loving mother of Peter (Penny), Laura (Orest), David, and Patrick; cherished grandmother of five grandsons and one great-grandchild; dear sister of five siblings; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Services to be held privately. Arrangements by Zurbrick-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences on Dorothy's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.
