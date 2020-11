CLARK - Dorothy E.

Of Derby, NY, November 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John "Jack" Clark; loving mother of Judy (Chuck) Clark; cherished grandmother of Nicole, Jeffrey, Justin, Tyler and Charlie; also survived by six great-grandchildren. Friends may call Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola where services will be held Wednesday at 10 AM.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.