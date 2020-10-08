LISZKA - Dorothy E. "Narda" (nee Tokarczyk)
Of Cheektowaga, NY, October 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard "FIFI" Liszka; dearest mother of Denise (William) Sokol, Deborah (late Russell) Deery and Linda (Vincent) Desiderio; loving grandmother of Lisa, Dennis, Russell, Danielle (Jason), Richard, Ryan and Julia (fiancée Joe); great-grandmother of Blake and Cole; sister of Patricia Tokarczyk and the late Leonard (Margaret) Tokarczyk; sister-in-law of Kathleen (Dennis) Osinski and Fred (Patricia) Zak. Visitation Friday, 3-7 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (Corner of Borden Rd.), West Seneca. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, 9 AM at Gabriel's Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma. Please assemble at church. Online condolences may be shared at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 8, 2020.