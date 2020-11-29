PANKE - Dorothy Elizabeth (nee Desmond) "Dee"
Of Buffalo, entered into rest suddenly November 21, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert D. Panke; devoted mother of Kimberly and Kyle Panke; cherished aunt of Jake Lodico; loving daughter of the late Robert F. and Ruth M. Desmond. She was survived by lifelong friend, Pam Lodico and many other friends. Friends and relatives may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 464 Main Street (near Harlem Rd.) on Monday, November 30th, from 4-7 PM. Please share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
. PURSUANT TO THE NYS GUIDELINES OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.