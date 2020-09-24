HAREZGA - Dorothy F. (nee Kaniecki) September 22, 2020. Passed peacefully at her daughter's home after a brief illness at age 93. Beloved wife of the late Stanley P.; loving mother of Patricia (Dennis) Dombek, Sandra Glasner, Sharon (late Howard Nelson) Harezga, late Carol (John and Molly) Fachko, Nancy (Cosmo) Battaglia and the late Robert (Cathy) Harezga; cherished Babcia of Michael, Marie (Dave), Allison (Jack), Carly (Ryan), Matthew, Rachel, Stacey and Ryan; great-grandma (Babcia) of Gabriella, Ava, Alexandria, Madison, Zachary, Gia, Lyla, Lucas, and many beloved nieces and nephews; especially Terry, Rita and godchild, Marcia. She was the youngest child of Joseph and Eva (Rochonski) Kaniecki; predeceased by sisters, Josephine, Mary, Jessie, Sophie, and Vicky and brothers, Stanley, Henry, and John; nephew, Dr. Paul; niece, Theo, and good friend, Helen Battaglia; survived by cousin Anne (Rochonski) Kolis and sister-in-law Joyce (late Richard) Harezga. Dorothy was a lifelong member of St. Andrew's Church, Sloan, NY from her baptism through her death; married to Stanley for over 69 years, they also celebrated their 25th and 65th anniversaries with a renewal of vows. As a longstanding parishioner, Dorothy was also a member and officer of the Rosary Society. She will most be remembered by her extensive family as always being there when she was needed… she cherished them and they more than anything cherished her. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Thursday, September 24th, from 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 25th, at 12:15 PM in St. Andrew's Church, Crocker and Reiman Sts., in Sloan, NY. Please assemble at church. Face covering and social distancing are required at both funeral home and church. A special thank you to Hospice Team 5 for all their assistance through this very trying time. Contributions may be made to Disabled Veterans of America, Hospice of WNY or a charity of your choice . Share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com