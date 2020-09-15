Menu
Dorothy G. EATON
EATON - Dorothy G. (nee Gayle)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest September 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Clarke E. Eaton Jr.; devoted mother of Tanya (nee Eaton) Barnette-Redmond; cherished grandmother of Robert L. Barnette III; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and Friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (City Chapel), 102 Linwood Ave. at Summer on Thursday from 10-11AM, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home
