EATON - Dorothy G. (nee Gayle)

Of Buffalo, entered into rest September 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Clarke E. Eaton Jr.; devoted mother of Tanya (nee Eaton) Barnette-Redmond; cherished grandmother of Robert L. Barnette III; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and Friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (City Chapel), 102 Linwood Ave. at Summer on Thursday from 10-11AM, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 15, 2020.