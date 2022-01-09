GALLAGHER - Dorothy Marie (nee Zuercher)
Of East Amherst, NY, January 5, 2022. Beloved wife of 67 years to David H. Gallagher; dear mother of Deborah (Millard) Barger, David H. Jr. (late JoAnn), Dennis M., Daniel (Kathy), Daryl (Jackie), Dawn Gallagher, Doreen (Daniel) Regan and Dean Gallagher; loving grandmother of 16 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sister of Helen (late George) Valint, Robert (Carol) Zuercher and the late Loretta Zrenner and late Edward Zuercher; also survived by many nieces and nephews. All are invited to a Mass of Celebration at St. Mary RC Church (Swormville), 8049 Stahley Rd., at Transit Rd., Clarence, NY, Saturday (January 15), at 10:30 AM. Required face masks and social distancing will be observed. Arrangements by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, Kenmore, NY. Memorial contributions to Hospice Foundation, PO Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240 are preferred. Please share condolences at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.