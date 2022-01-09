Menu
Dorothy Marie GALLAGHER
FUNERAL HOME
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
3215 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
GALLAGHER - Dorothy Marie (nee Zuercher)
Of East Amherst, NY, January 5, 2022. Beloved wife of 67 years to David H. Gallagher; dear mother of Deborah (Millard) Barger, David H. Jr. (late JoAnn), Dennis M., Daniel (Kathy), Daryl (Jackie), Dawn Gallagher, Doreen (Daniel) Regan and Dean Gallagher; loving grandmother of 16 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sister of Helen (late George) Valint, Robert (Carol) Zuercher and the late Loretta Zrenner and late Edward Zuercher; also survived by many nieces and nephews. All are invited to a Mass of Celebration at St. Mary RC Church (Swormville), 8049 Stahley Rd., at Transit Rd., Clarence, NY, Saturday (January 15), at 10:30 AM. Required face masks and social distancing will be observed. Arrangements by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, Kenmore, NY. Memorial contributions to Hospice Foundation, PO Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240 are preferred. Please share condolences at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Mary RC Church (Swormville)
8049 Stahley Rd., at Transit Rd., Clarence, NY
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
David, I am a neighbor and hairdresser friend of Farmington Woods. I am Bandit (dog's) Mom and wish to send my condolences for your loss. I lost my husband in his 70ies recently and know what a great loss it is. God Bless you at this time of grief. Jo Ann
JOANN RIZZO
Friend
February 28, 2022
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. She was a very special lady
Sue McLaughlin
Friend
January 10, 2022
So sorry to hear. My prayers are with all of you. Dorothy was a true lady and always had a smile to share.
Sue Ganey
January 9, 2022
David, Daryl, Jackie, Dennis and families. I am so sorry. I will always remember mom with her bright smile and always saying hi with a hug. She always had a big heart for those around her. She will truly be remembered. Love you all, Diane
Diane
January 9, 2022
Dean and family, So sorry to hear of the loss of your mom. May your memories comfort you and may she Rest In Peace.
Denise Gennaro
January 9, 2022
We can celebrate knowing such a blithe and joyous person who had incredible skill in immediate engagement with all she met. Her family gives testimony to her ability to get the best from everyone. Godspeed after full and rewarding life.
Art Klein
Friend
January 9, 2022
