GESEL - Dorothy A. (nee Kiefer)
March 5, 2021, age 95. Beloved wife of the late Robert A. Gesel; loving mother of Kathryn (Daniel) Schaefer, Susan (Raymond) Bradley and the late Marilyn (Dennis) Sulzbach; cherished grandmother of Cheryl (Michael) Schmitt, Mark (Bernadette) Sulzbach, and the late Chris (Lisa) Schaefer; adored great-grandmother of ten and two great-great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Marjorie (late Carl) Reichelderfer; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Wednesday from 5-7 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga. Family and friends are invited Thursday at 9:30 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from Infant of Prague Church, 921 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga, NY 14225. Interment to be held privately. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and six foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Dorothy's memory to Hospice Buffalo Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Share memories and condolences on Dorothy's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 9, 2021.