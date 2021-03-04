GOODELL - Dorothy Y. (nee DiCapua) March 2, 2021 of Buffalo. Beloved wife of Spencer R. Goodell; dear sister of Steven DiCapua and the late Margaret (David) Juiliano; daughter of the late Robert and Gloria DiCapua; survived by nieces and nephews. Family present Friday, 1-6 PM, at KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3640 Clinton St. (one Block east of Union Rd.), West Seneca, where a Funeral Liturgy will be held Saturday, at 11AM, friends invited. Interment St. Matthew Cemetery. Dorothy was a 50 year member of the Caledonian pipes and drums of Buffalo, NY
Just learned of Dorothy´s passing. I cannot express my sincerest condolences. You both are on my prayers.
Mary Jacobik
March 31, 2021
So Sorry old friend- may she rest in peace. Got the notice from Robert Praties
John O'Connor
March 23, 2021
Dear,Spence,I'm so very sorry to hear of your beautiful wife, Dorothy's passing.May she rest in peace.She's in my prayers,as are you.
Geri-lynn Baron
March 20, 2021
Dear Spencer I am so saddened to hear of the loss of Dorothy. I also looked forward to her dental visit and all the story´s and talks that we had over the years. Please my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Michele Bowling
March 9, 2021
Spencer, sorry to hear of Dorothy´s passing. Sending my thoughts and prayers.
Bob Coffey
March 9, 2021
I was very sorry to hear of the Passing of Dorothy. I was fortunate to have been able to work at BPC and get to know her. She was a very caring and thoughtful person. She will be missed very much. Prayers and thoughts are with Spencer and family.
Chuck Muscato
March 6, 2021
Spence I have known you and your wife since I started with the Mackenzie Highlanders. Spence and family I am so sorry to hear of Dorothy's passing sending you all hugs love and prayers at this time Jocelyn Brehm
Jocelyn Brehm
March 6, 2021
Prayers for your family.
I'm so sorry Mr Spencer
Charmaine
March 5, 2021
Spence I´m sorry about the passing of Dorothy she always had such a beautiful smile and a lovely lady, we will miss her. Jimmy Scott.
Jim Scott
March 5, 2021
I have so many wonderful memories of time spent with Aunt Dorothy. She was such a special soul - beautiful inside and out.
Lisa Verostko
March 4, 2021
May the Good Lord be with you Spence.
Edward Tomes
March 4, 2021
Spencer, I am so sorry to hear about Dorothy`s passing you´re in my thoughts and prayers, so many great childhood memories and memories with all the bandmembers but you and Dorothy were very special to me!
Anne Frederick (Malcolm)
March 4, 2021
Beautiful Aunt Dorothy. Such a kind and caring person. Always looked like a million bucks. She always made sure she gave us kids a little something for. Christmas...my dad really liked her. The angels took her home to thrive in her eternal life. She will be missed.
Kathy (Goodell) Elniski
March 4, 2021
Spencer, I am sorry to hear about this. Prayers for you and your family from Texas. Tell her to say hi to my parents, John and Isabelle Quinn for me.
Tim Quinn
March 4, 2021
I remember going over to uncle ronnie & aunt dorothy house with my dad aunt dorothy would always greeted us with a big beautiful smile great memories she is a lovely lady
Karen Goodell Kubasak
March 4, 2021
March 4, 2021
No one will know the loss that we feel in our hearts to say goodbye to our beloved Aunt Dorothy you were the coolest Aunt ever
Katie Goodell and family
March 4, 2021
What a great picture of her. She was always smiling. A joy to be around. She will be greatly missed. Spencer, we are here for you. Anything you need.
THOMAS C FOOTE
March 4, 2021
Spence, you are in my heart at this most difficult time. Losing our love at any time is heartbreaking. The pain is only assuaged by the loving and enduring memories of life together. May those memories and the support of family and friends bring you consolation.
You are not alone. With love and a wish for God´s Peace,
Virginia
Virginia Henderson
March 4, 2021
Spence so sorry for your loss
Bruce A Henderson
March 4, 2021
Spence, I was so sorry to learn of Dorothy's passing. I so enjoyed knowing her and working with her. My accept my deepest sympathies.