Dorothy L. GRALKE
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel
6170 W Quaker St
Orchard Park, NY
GRALKE - Dorothy L.
(nee Kipferl)
July 1, 2021, age 96, beloved wife of the late Cyril; devoted mother of Diane (David Lesniowski) Mathews and Robert (Marsha) Gralke; loving grandmother of Robert (Ashley), Eric (Suzanne), Brian (Jennifer) Gralke, Wes (Julie) Mathews and Brittany (Neil) Frankowski; great-grandmother of Emily, Megan, Dawn, Teagyn, Priya, Ronan, Barrett, Jocelyn and Nova. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 11 AM - 1 PM at the (Orchard Park Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6170 W. Quaker St. (just East of Rt. 219), where Funeral Services will follow at 1:00 PM. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home Inc
6170 W Quaker St, Orchard Park, NY
Jul
6
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home Inc
6170 W Quaker St , Orchard Park, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel
