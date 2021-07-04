GRALKE - Dorothy L.
(nee Kipferl)
July 1, 2021, age 96, beloved wife of the late Cyril; devoted mother of Diane (David Lesniowski) Mathews and Robert (Marsha) Gralke; loving grandmother of Robert (Ashley), Eric (Suzanne), Brian (Jennifer) Gralke, Wes (Julie) Mathews and Brittany (Neil) Frankowski; great-grandmother of Emily, Megan, Dawn, Teagyn, Priya, Ronan, Barrett, Jocelyn and Nova. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 11 AM - 1 PM at the (Orchard Park Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6170 W. Quaker St. (just East of Rt. 219), where Funeral Services will follow at 1:00 PM.
Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.