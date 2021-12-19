HARIG - Dorothy A. (nee Kern)
Of Lackawanna, at the age of 89 on December 16th, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Raymond A. Harig. Loving mother of Kathleen (Greg) Liegl, Michael (Natalie), Margaret Kintzel and the late Mark Harig and Mary Ellen. Sister of Jean (late Frank) Wittmann, Marion (Paul) Warthling and the late Edward and Inez Kern. Also survived by 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Friends are invited to join the family for The Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Victory National Shrine & Basilica on Monday at 10:30 A.M. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements by NORMAN E. GANNON & SONS, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 1075 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna, (716-824-4000). Mrs. Harig was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to "The Cause for the Canonization of Father Baker". Please share condolences at www.GANNONFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.