Dorothy A. HARIG
Norman E. Gannon & Sons, Inc.
1075 Ridge Road
Lackawanna, NY
HARIG - Dorothy A. (nee Kern)
Of Lackawanna, at the age of 89 on December 16th, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Raymond A. Harig. Loving mother of Kathleen (Greg) Liegl, Michael (Natalie), Margaret Kintzel and the late Mark Harig and Mary Ellen. Sister of Jean (late Frank) Wittmann, Marion (Paul) Warthling and the late Edward and Inez Kern. Also survived by 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Friends are invited to join the family for The Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Victory National Shrine & Basilica on Monday at 10:30 A.M. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements by NORMAN E. GANNON & SONS, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 1075 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna, (716-824-4000). Mrs. Harig was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to "The Cause for the Canonization of Father Baker". Please share condolences at www.GANNONFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.
Norman E. Gannon & Sons, Inc.
Dorothy will be missed, Always nice to me and got to know her thru the years, Also sorry to learn her daughter passed too. Rest im Peace
Patricia Hubbard
December 20, 2021
Sending my sincere condolences. Dorothy would send me pictures along with notes on how the grand kids and family were doing. She was so proud of her family and the wonderful things they were up to :). Her genuine love for god and life prevailed thought out her lifetime. Heaven gained another angel.
Jo Ann Harig
Family
December 18, 2021
