Dorothy Suja HOMME
HOMME, Dorothy Suja - Dorothy left her mark on many hearts. She left this world at 100 1/2 years old, a life full of love for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was always doing something, whether it was working one of her many jobs, keeping an immaculate home, gardening, cooking her famous chicken 'n dumplings, baking pies, all while tending to a house full of kids or grandkids. Caring for others was in her nature. She was selfless, never let hardship get her down, and always had open arms and heart for her family and those in need. She taught us to do the same. She will be so missed.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.
Our heartfelt sympathy the Homme family. Dorothy was a such a lovely lady and a wonderful neighbor. We will always have fond memories of Dorothy and Russ, especially this time of year as I look out our window to see the beautiful apple and pear trees they enjoyed.
Mark & Lisa Saeva
October 3, 2021
