We are saddened to hear of the passing of our dear friend Dottie. We shared many good times with Dottie and Frank and always felt she was the heart of her family. We know she is resting in the arms of her Lord And Savior in her new heavenly home. You will be missed by all who knew you, Dottie! Our love goes out to you through time and space.

Jack and Barbara Csont July 4, 2021