HURLIMANN - Dorothy A.
July 1, 2021, age 79. Beloved wife of 60 years to Franklin A. Hurlimann; loving mother of Joseph C. (Ann) Hurlimann, Michael R. (Aileen) Hurlimann, Sr. and Linda K. (Michael) Metcalf; cherished grandmother of Alyssa (Michael), Michael Jr., Daniel, Zachary, Brian, Christopher and Lauren; adored great-grandmother of Alivia; dear sister of Marilyn (Michael) Garvey and the late Janet (Keith) Crosby; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd). Funeral Services will be celebrated on Saturday from Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1080 Main Street, Buffalo, at 10 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.