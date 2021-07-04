Menu
Dorothy A. HURLIMANN
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive
Tonawanda, NY
HURLIMANN - Dorothy A.
July 1, 2021, age 79. Beloved wife of 60 years to Franklin A. Hurlimann; loving mother of Joseph C. (Ann) Hurlimann, Michael R. (Aileen) Hurlimann, Sr. and Linda K. (Michael) Metcalf; cherished grandmother of Alyssa (Michael), Michael Jr., Daniel, Zachary, Brian, Christopher and Lauren; adored great-grandmother of Alivia; dear sister of Marilyn (Michael) Garvey and the late Janet (Keith) Crosby; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd). Funeral Services will be celebrated on Saturday from Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1080 Main Street, Buffalo, at 10 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.
Sending love and wishes for whatever brings you a measure of comfort during this time. Your wife/mom was an incredibly generous and beautiful woman. Her kindness and smile were contagious and really special. She is a part of so many of my memories growing up. I feel blessed to have known her and been included in your family. She will be missed by many. Holding you all close in my thoughts and prayers.
Kristin (Nikischer) Balcourt
July 11, 2021
We are saddened to hear of the passing of our dear friend Dottie. We shared many good times with Dottie and Frank and always felt she was the heart of her family. We know she is resting in the arms of her Lord And Savior in her new heavenly home. You will be missed by all who knew you, Dottie! Our love goes out to you through time and space.
Jack and Barbara Csont
July 4, 2021
