SZYMASZEK - Dorothy I.
(nee Forman)
September 19, 2020, age 87. Beloved wife of Stephen; dear mother of Ken (Melissa) and Karen (Tim) Klavoon; loving grandmother of Eric, Dana, Kari, and Dan; great-grandmother of Avery, Lucas, and Kira; sister of the late Mary, Frances, and Frederick; also survived by nieces, nephews and friends; visitation Wednesday 4-7 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.). In accordance with NYS COVID-19 guidelines, occupancy limitations will be observed. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Andrew's Church, Crocker and Reiman Sts., Sloan Thursday 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Interment in St. Adalbert's Cemetery, Lancaster. Condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 22, 2020.