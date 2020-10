CITAK - Dorothy J.(nee Majchrzak)Of Tonawanda, entered into rest October 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John F. Citak, Jr.; devoted mother of Ronald Citak, Paul Citak, Jacqueline (Marc) Parpal, Carol Giangreco, Jennifer Citak, Mary Ellen Soos, John Citak, III and David (Stefanie) Citak; cherished grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late John and Stefania Majchrzak; dear sister of Richard (late Suzanne) March and John (Rose) Masters and additional step-brothers and step-sisters; also survived by several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Christopher's Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, on Saturday, October 17, at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's name may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Condolences may be shared online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com