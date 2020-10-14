Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dorothy J. CITAK
CITAK - Dorothy J.
(nee Majchrzak)
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest October 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John F. Citak, Jr.; devoted mother of Ronald Citak, Paul Citak, Jacqueline (Marc) Parpal, Carol Giangreco, Jennifer Citak, Mary Ellen Soos, John Citak, III and David (Stefanie) Citak; cherished grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late John and Stefania Majchrzak; dear sister of Richard (late Suzanne) March and John (Rose) Masters and additional step-brothers and step-sisters; also survived by several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Christopher's Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, on Saturday, October 17, at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's name may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Condolences may be shared online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.