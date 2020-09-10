KASINSKI - Dorothy J. (nee Kieliszek)

September 8, 2020, age 95 of Depew, NY, beloved wife of the late Eugene A. Kasinski; dearest mother of Margaret (Jerome) Kupiec, Paul Kasinski and Kathleen (Thomas) Fronczak; dear grandmother of Laura, Caitlin and Bryan Kupiec; daughter of the late Frank and Genevieve (nee Pyszklewicz) Kieliszek; sister of Frances (late Alfred) Skibicki, Adele (late Glenn) Werth, Chester (Rita) Kieliszek and the late Esther (late Matthew) Marzec; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, September 12th, at Resurrection Church, Union Rd. and Como Park Blvd., at 9:30 AM (please assemble at church). Interment to follow in St. Adalbert Cemetery. Dorothy was a graduate of the O.L.V. School of Nursing and was a Registered Nurse. Flowers gratefully declined. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.