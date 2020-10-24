KACZOROWSKI - Dorothy

(nee Makowski)

October 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Daniel S. Kaczorowski; dear mother of Karen (Gregg) Fernald and the late Wayne (Linda) Kaczorowski; grandmother of Michelle (Chris) Reed, Kelley Kaczorowski and Daniel Rickey; great-grandmother of Jacob Reed and Justin Reed; Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 2158 Clinton St., Monday at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Family present at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Sunday 1-5 PM. Please be mindful that COVID-19 restrictions apply. If desired memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 24, 2020.