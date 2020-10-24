Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dorothy KACZOROWSKI
KACZOROWSKI - Dorothy
(nee Makowski)
October 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Daniel S. Kaczorowski; dear mother of Karen (Gregg) Fernald and the late Wayne (Linda) Kaczorowski; grandmother of Michelle (Chris) Reed, Kelley Kaczorowski and Daniel Rickey; great-grandmother of Jacob Reed and Justin Reed; Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 2158 Clinton St., Monday at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Family present at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Sunday 1-5 PM. Please be mindful that COVID-19 restrictions apply. If desired memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
25
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
3025 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY 14227
Oct
26
Memorial Gathering
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Czestochowa Church
2158 Clinton St
Funeral services provided by:
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.