You were the glue that held us all together you thought us all strength, love, compassion and so much more and im beyond thankful me and sky got to call you our grate / great great grandma and im beyond thankful we got lucky enough to make a tradition out of our 5 generation pics its going to hurt more than anything not bring able to hear you sing the Green acres song to me or all your other little songs you would sing but sky and i will continue to sing them well eating dove chocolates and leaving one out for you. Until we see each other again please keep a watchful eye and a soothing guiding hand over us forever and always puddin

Halie Woronchuk Grandchild September 17, 2021