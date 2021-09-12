Menu
Dorothy M. KELLER
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street
Cheektowaga, NY
KELLER - Dorothy M.
(nee French)
September 4, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Gene Keller; devoted mother of Debra, Chris (Patrick) Gorman, Elaine (late John) Darnell, David (fiancée Kathryn Peyatt), Sandy and Jean Marie (Danny Plewinski) Keller and mother-in-law of William (Charlotte) Gray; loving grandmother of Karen (Jason) Woronchuk, James (Joy) Erwin, Tiffany and Brandon Plewinski, Christopher (Becky) Keller, Trina (Nick Hughes) O'Neil and Timmy (fiancée Katt Metts) Keller; loving great-grandmother of Halie (Kyle Ribarich) Woronchuk, Jenna, Joseph and Jay Erwin, Quinn Keller, Nicholas, Brayden and Isabelle O'Neil, Jameson and Carter Hughes; loving great-great-grandmother of Skyler Woronchuk; dearest sister of Charles Sr. (Beverly), late Catherine and the late Stanley French; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to gather for a Celebration of Dorothy's Life at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William (near Harlem), Saturday, September 18th from 3-5 PM. Dorothy's Memorial Mass will take place at St. Teresa Church (1974 Seneca Street) Saturday, September 25th at 11 AM. Please assemble at church. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Sep
25
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Teresa Church
1974 Seneca Street, NY
You were the glue that held us all together you thought us all strength, love, compassion and so much more and im beyond thankful me and sky got to call you our grate / great great grandma and im beyond thankful we got lucky enough to make a tradition out of our 5 generation pics its going to hurt more than anything not bring able to hear you sing the Green acres song to me or all your other little songs you would sing but sky and i will continue to sing them well eating dove chocolates and leaving one out for you. Until we see each other again please keep a watchful eye and a soothing guiding hand over us forever and always puddin
Halie Woronchuk
Grandchild
September 17, 2021
Elaine and Family I am so sorry for your loss
Icy & Tony Martin
September 12, 2021
Mommy: You have always been the strong one. No matter what you were dealing with, you held us together. You are Sweet, Loving, Kind, and Generous. I'll miss your bubbly, energetic, and nurturing soul. I find myself singing and humming your favorite songs. I'll always keep you in my heart, thoughts, and memories forever.
See you on the other side.
Sandra Keller
Daughter
September 10, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the family! The best group of neighbors a person could ask for, from my family to yours our deepest condolences and love, Larkin st never the same. Miss you girls and send you all lots of love.
Michelle Cochran
Neighbor
September 7, 2021
Mama Dot, as I will always remember her, was like my second mom to me. I lost my real mom very young, but Mama Dot never seemed waver in the way she made me feel. I shall miss the woman with all my heart and soul. I’m sorry I didn’t get home often enough to see you, but I’m so happy I got to see you that one last time. Love you mama, until we meet again. ❤
William Gray
Family
September 7, 2021
My Dear Aunt Dorothy, You always greeted us with a warm hug & your beautiful singing, One of the greatest lady's in the world. You will always be in my heart! Love you, say hello to everyone for us
Colleen
Family
September 6, 2021
Gram, you were the best little lady in the world. Always joking around, laughing, and singing. That’s how I will always remember you. I love you always.
Tiffany Plewinski
Grandchild
September 6, 2021
Mom, you were the strongest women I knew. You went through so much in your life, but always did everything you could for your family. I know you will continue to watch over us all. I love and miss you
Jeannie Keller
Daughter
September 6, 2021
I will always remember her singing henry the 8th and we're off to see the wizard. Also she loved to feed everyone that went to visit her and uncle. Aunt Dot taught me how to make stuffed peppers and a few other tricks. Love you always Aunt Dot. Say hi to uncle,mom and auntie leeney for me please. We miss you all so much. Rest in peace.
Charlotte clark.
Family
September 6, 2021
She started letting me call her gram when mine passed away. A lot of memories of her with myself and my two kids Alexia and Anthony. She will always be missed and never ever forgotten. We love u lady!!! ❤ R.I.P.
Debra Zwetsch
Family
September 6, 2021
