KELLER - Dorothy M.
(nee French)
September 4, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Gene Keller; devoted mother of Debra, Chris (Patrick) Gorman, Elaine (late John) Darnell, David (fiancée Kathryn Peyatt), Sandy and Jean Marie (Danny Plewinski) Keller and mother-in-law of William (Charlotte) Gray; loving grandmother of Karen (Jason) Woronchuk, James (Joy) Erwin, Tiffany and Brandon Plewinski, Christopher (Becky) Keller, Trina (Nick Hughes) O'Neil and Timmy (fiancée Katt Metts) Keller; loving great-grandmother of Halie (Kyle Ribarich) Woronchuk, Jenna, Joseph and Jay Erwin, Quinn Keller, Nicholas, Brayden and Isabelle O'Neil, Jameson and Carter Hughes; loving great-great-grandmother of Skyler Woronchuk; dearest sister of Charles Sr. (Beverly), late Catherine and the late Stanley French; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to gather for a Celebration of Dorothy's Life at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William (near Harlem), Saturday, September 18th from 3-5 PM. Dorothy's Memorial Mass will take place at St. Teresa Church (1974 Seneca Street) Saturday, September 25th at 11 AM. Please assemble at church. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.