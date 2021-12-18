KILIAN - Dorothy P.

(nee Kowalewski)

December 15, 2021, of Sloan, NY. Beloved wife of the late Stanley J. Kilian; dear mother of Robert J. Kilian, Kathleen (late Jim Gawelo) (the late Ken Kolarz), Kenneth Kilian and Kim Swan; survived by five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Stanley and Adeliade Kowalewski; sister of the late Max (late Florence) Kowalewski; survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Service from the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Monday at 10:45 AM and in St. Andrew's Church at 11:30 AM. Family present to receive friends Sunday, 4-8 PM. Please be mindful that COVID-19 restrictions apply.







Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2021.