Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dorothy P. KILIAN
FUNERAL HOME
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
3025 William Street
Cheektowaga, NY
KILIAN - Dorothy P.
(nee Kowalewski)
December 15, 2021, of Sloan, NY. Beloved wife of the late Stanley J. Kilian; dear mother of Robert J. Kilian, Kathleen (late Jim Gawelo) (the late Ken Kolarz), Kenneth Kilian and Kim Swan; survived by five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Stanley and Adeliade Kowalewski; sister of the late Max (late Florence) Kowalewski; survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Service from the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Monday at 10:45 AM and in St. Andrew's Church at 11:30 AM. Family present to receive friends Sunday, 4-8 PM. Please be mindful that COVID-19 restrictions apply.


Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
3025 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Dec
20
Funeral service
10:45a.m.
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
3025 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Dec
20
Service
11:30a.m.
St. Andrew's Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Grandma aka GG, you were so loved and will be deeply missed. 91 years is quite a life and we are are so grateful to have been a part of those years. R.I.P. and we love you!
Gawelo's
Family
December 20, 2021
With deepest sympathy. She was a dear Aunt. Loved life, And had a great laugh. Auntie you will be missed. Enjoy being with the rest of the family.
Katherine Kilian
December 18, 2021
Please accept our deepest condolences in the loss of GG. Her smile will be missed by many ! Sincere thoughts and prayers to the family.
Patt & Jerry Hice
December 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results