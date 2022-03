KLOC - Dorothy(nee Nawrocka)Of Elma, NY, December 18, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Leonard Kloc; dearest mother of Thomas (Stacy) Kloc; loving grandmother of James and Matthew Kloc; survived by sisters Carol and Gerry; predeceased by sisters Jane, Bernice, Helen and Florence. Services were held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com