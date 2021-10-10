KOMOSINSKI - Dorothy (nee Miller)Of Elma, NY. At the age of 96. October 8, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Edwin Komosinski. Dearest mother of Tom (Cindy) Komosinski and Cheryl (Roger) Batt. Best grandma to Michael (Angela) Komosinski, Roger C. Batt. Great-grandmother "GG" to Conlan and Aurelia Komosinki. Step-grandmother to Dr. Kathy (Michele) Batt, Lisa (John Smith) Batt, Deanna (Craig) White. Step-great grandmother of Nicholas and Daniel White. Sister of the late Eugene (late Rose), late Florian (Rita) Miller and the late Irene (late Jerome) Poplawski. Also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Visitation Monday 3-7 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (cor. Borden Rd.) West Seneca, where funeral will be held Tuesday 8:15 AM and A Mass of Christian Burial from St. Gabriel's Church at 9 AM. Friends are invited. Dorothy was retired from N.Y.S. D.M.V. Donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo in memory of Dorothy. Online condolences may be shared at