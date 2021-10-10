Menu
Dorothy KOMOSINSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street
West Seneca, NY
KOMOSINSKI - Dorothy (nee Miller)
Of Elma, NY. At the age of 96. October 8, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Edwin Komosinski. Dearest mother of Tom (Cindy) Komosinski and Cheryl (Roger) Batt. Best grandma to Michael (Angela) Komosinski, Roger C. Batt. Great-grandmother "GG" to Conlan and Aurelia Komosinki. Step-grandmother to Dr. Kathy (Michele) Batt, Lisa (John Smith) Batt, Deanna (Craig) White. Step-great grandmother of Nicholas and Daniel White. Sister of the late Eugene (late Rose), late Florian (Rita) Miller and the late Irene (late Jerome) Poplawski. Also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Visitation Monday 3-7 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (cor. Borden Rd.) West Seneca, where funeral will be held Tuesday 8:15 AM and A Mass of Christian Burial from St. Gabriel's Church at 9 AM. Friends are invited. Dorothy was retired from N.Y.S. D.M.V. Donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo in memory of Dorothy. Online condolences may be shared at
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street, West Seneca, NY
Oct
12
Funeral
8:15a.m.
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street, West Seneca, NY
Oct
12
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
St. Gabriel's Church
NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Tom, Cindy and family , Bob and I send our sincere condolences on the passing of your mom. Even though we just heard this news our thoughts and prayers are with all.
Bob and Gayle Balko
Friend
October 14, 2021
The Bach sisters
October 10, 2021
The Shipkey Family
October 10, 2021
So was loved by so many including me . She was angel & will be watching over you.
Noreen Harbison
October 10, 2021
The Drakes
October 9, 2021
