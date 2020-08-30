KOPRA - Dorothy
(nee Pietras)
August 27, 2020, age 93, beloved wife of 69 years to the late Fred P. Kopra; loving mother of Rita (John) Scott, Leonard (Marcia) Kopra and Diane (Steve) Reck; cherished grandmother of Lynn, Kelly (Mark) Kolkiewicz, Lauren (Tim) Olmstead, Kristi and Cyndi; adored great-grandmother of Jonah and Sophie; caring sister of Theresa (late Witold) Kosakowski, Richard (Theresa) Pietras and the late Irene (Edward) Ciura and Marie (John) Stabler; also survived by nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. Due to the current restrictions due to the Pandemic, Private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Flowers gratefully declined. Arrangements by Zurbrick-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Please visit Dorothy's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.