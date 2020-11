KOSMOSKI - Dorothy

(nee Matuszak)

November 15, 2020. Beloved wife of 72 years to Richard Kosmoski; cherished mother of Michael (Nadine), Pauline (Daniel Bartl) and the late Linda (late Bill) Wojciechowski; loving grandmother of Steve (Megan), Janine (Aaron) Bailey, Angela and four great-grandchildren; survived by many nieces and nephews; dearest sister of Rev. Walter Matuszak; predeceased by four siblings. A private Mass of Christian Burial was held in St. John Kanty Church.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.