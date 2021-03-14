Kotarski - Dorothy L.
(nee Hinterberger)
March 12, 2021 of Elma, NY. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Kotarski. Dearest mother of Denise Steiner and Gregory (late Lisa) Zimmerman and Wallace (Nancy) and Katherine Kotarski. Cherished grandmother of Weston (Traci) Steiner, Grant (Katherine) Steiner, Taren Wenz and Austin Zimmerman and Michael and Paul Kotarski. Dear sister of Iris Huck. Private family services were held. If desired, contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Online condolences and donations may be shared at www.woodfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.