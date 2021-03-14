Dear Denise, Gregg, Iris, & family, We are very sorry for your loss of Dottie. Dottie was a dear part of our Jordan family for many years. We enjoyed visiting with Dottie & Tom for many summers, as they visited my photography booth at various local art shows. It was fun watching their grandsons grow from babies into young men as the years passed. We were saddened at the passing of Tom, and, now we're very sorry that Dottie is no longer with us. With our sincere sympathy, Donna Jordan, Robert Dusel, Skip & Mary Jordan & Peter Jordan

