Dorothy L. KOTARSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Wood Funeral Home
784 Main Street
East Aurora, NY
Kotarski - Dorothy L.
(nee Hinterberger)
March 12, 2021 of Elma, NY. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Kotarski. Dearest mother of Denise Steiner and Gregory (late Lisa) Zimmerman and Wallace (Nancy) and Katherine Kotarski. Cherished grandmother of Weston (Traci) Steiner, Grant (Katherine) Steiner, Taren Wenz and Austin Zimmerman and Michael and Paul Kotarski. Dear sister of Iris Huck. Private family services were held. If desired, contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Online condolences and donations may be shared at www.woodfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Wood Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dottie has been a neighbor for many years. I´m so sorry to hear of her passing. She will be missed.
Leanne
March 14, 2021
Dear Denise, Gregg, Iris, & family, We are very sorry for your loss of Dottie. Dottie was a dear part of our Jordan family for many years. We enjoyed visiting with Dottie & Tom for many summers, as they visited my photography booth at various local art shows. It was fun watching their grandsons grow from babies into young men as the years passed. We were saddened at the passing of Tom, and, now we're very sorry that Dottie is no longer with us. With our sincere sympathy, Donna Jordan, Robert Dusel, Skip & Mary Jordan & Peter Jordan
Donna Jordan Dusel
March 14, 2021
