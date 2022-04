KRISTICH, Dorothy A.

(nee Velencey) - You have been gone three years and you are missed dearly by all of us. Your presence is still felt every day in the memories of all you did. You were so patient, kind and giving and surely an angel watching over us now. You are remembered with love every day. Until we meet again,

much love from all your family







Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 1, 2021.