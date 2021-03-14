KUENZI - Dorothy S.
March 8, 2021 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved mother of Dennis (Emily), Kenneth (Juanita), Susan (Daniel) Slowinski, Karen (Paul) Zaborowski, James, Nancy (George) Kotlarz, and Thomas (Kindra). Blessed with 18 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, cousin of Rev. James Fee, OMI, sister-in-law of Maryann Slazak, sister of the late Alfred, Theresa Horymski, and Barbara Kuzma, and former spouse of late Emil F. Kuenzi. Dorothy is a retiree of M & T Bank where she worked for over 25 years. She also served as treasurer at the Cheektowaga Senior Center and was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels for many years. A Mass of Christian burial was celebrated at Resurrection R. C. Church followed by entombment at Mount Calvary Cemetery. In honor of Dorothy's loving legacy, do something nice for someone. If desired, memorials may be made to: By check: Mercy Hospital Foundation, Attention: Deanna Messinger, Executive Director, 565 Abbott Road, Buffalo, NY 14220. On the memo of the check mark the intent to go towards the Palliative Care unit. To donate by Credit Card, call 716-828-2038, or visit our website. https://www.chsbuffalo.org/foundations/mercy-hospital-foundation/donate
Arrangements by VANDERCHER & DICK FUNERAL HOME.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.