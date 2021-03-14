Menu
Dorothy S. KUENZI
KUENZI - Dorothy S.
March 8, 2021 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved mother of Dennis (Emily), Kenneth (Juanita), Susan (Daniel) Slowinski, Karen (Paul) Zaborowski, James, Nancy (George) Kotlarz, and Thomas (Kindra). Blessed with 18 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, cousin of Rev. James Fee, OMI, sister-in-law of Maryann Slazak, sister of the late Alfred, Theresa Horymski, and Barbara Kuzma, and former spouse of late Emil F. Kuenzi. Dorothy is a retiree of M & T Bank where she worked for over 25 years. She also served as treasurer at the Cheektowaga Senior Center and was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels for many years. A Mass of Christian burial was celebrated at Resurrection R. C. Church followed by entombment at Mount Calvary Cemetery. In honor of Dorothy's loving legacy, do something nice for someone. If desired, memorials may be made to: By check: Mercy Hospital Foundation, Attention: Deanna Messinger, Executive Director, 565 Abbott Road, Buffalo, NY 14220. On the memo of the check mark the intent to go towards the Palliative Care unit. To donate by Credit Card, call 716-828-2038, or visit our website. https://www.chsbuffalo.org/foundations/mercy-hospital-foundation/donate Arrangements by VANDERCHER & DICK FUNERAL HOME.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.
Dear George and Nancy, My family and I would like to extend our deepest condolence and sympathies to you on the passing of your wonderful Mother I know this is difficult time and I wish I had words to make it easier but I just want to let you know You and Your Family are in my thoughts and my prayers now and always.
Jackie Smykowski
April 13, 2021
No one spread more love in one lifetime.
Nancy
March 22, 2021
Momma used her voice for kindness, her ears for compassion, her hands for charity, her mind for truth and her heart for love.
karen
March 16, 2021
George and Nancy, I am sorry for your loss. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Pat Robinson
March 15, 2021
Sympathy and prayers to the family. I worked with her at M & T , she was a pleasure to work with , a true great lady.
Carol Lingle
March 15, 2021
Having had the privilege of visiting with Dorothy a few times at her daughter Nancy's home, we know she was a dear lady and will be greatly missed by her family. They are a wonderful, caring family and are truly a living legacy Dorothy can be proud of.
Robert and Dedra Good
March 14, 2021
My beautiful Mother. Forever in my heart.
James Kuenzi
March 14, 2021
My wife and her family lost the "master" link to their Family chain. But with faith and what we learned from her ways of life hopefully the "Chain" continues. I had the privilege to know this lady more than 40 years. She was and still is one of the kindest ,sweetest person I ever met. And was able to call her Mom. God bless you and Rest In Peace. We already see signs that you are still near ! Love you Lamby!
Paul Zaborowski
March 14, 2021
Nancy & her family are very dear friends of mine. I´ve known the family for approximately 17 years. Over the years Nancy has fondly spoke of her mom. Nancy is a compassionate & loving friend, mom, wife & daughter - she is an example of the teachings of a mom that taught her to be a good person. I never met Dorothy. But I´m certain she was extraordinary. I know she was loved fiercely by my friend Nancy & her family. My sincere sympathies go out to all those that mourn & loved her sweet soul
Colleen Galasso
March 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results