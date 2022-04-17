KULAW - Dorothy
(nee Kolodziejczak)
March 26, 2022, age 98, beloved wife of the late Edward J. Kulaw; loving mother of Gregory A. (Rose) Kulaw; cherished grandmother of Andrea (Robert) Belford, Tami (Kevin) Best, Amy (David) Boundy and Michael (Amanda) Kulaw; adored great-grandmother of Alexandria, Isabella, Brianna, Noah and Jonah; sister of the late Theresa (Charles) Weber; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated on Saturday, April 23rd, 10 AM at Infant of Prague Church, 921 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga, NY 14225. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., (716) 836-6500. Share memories and condolences on Dorothy's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.