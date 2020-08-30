Lauer - Dorothy "Dottie"

On Wednesday, August 26, 2020 Dorothy "Dottie" Ann Lauer, age 79, of Loganville, Georgia, died peacefully surrounded by her family. Dorothy is survived by her husband of 57 years, Col. Keith G. Lauer (Ret.) of Loganville, Georgia; her four sons, Dan Lauer of Texas, Timothy Lauer of Georgia, Michael Lauer of Georgia and Chris Lauer of North Carolina; 12 grandchildren; as well as seven siblings. Dorothy was preceded in death by her son Brian, three siblings and her parents, Hugh and Frances Cousins. Visitation will be at Wages and Sons Funeral Homes, in Stone Mountain, GA, on Tuesday at 6 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Stone Mountain, Georgia, on Wednesday at 11 AM.







Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.