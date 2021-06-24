Menu
Dorothy M. LEWANDOWSKI
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pietszak Funeral Home (City) - Buffalo
806 Clinton Street
Buffalo, NY
LEWANDOWSKI - Dorothy M. (nee Wozniak)
June 21, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Norbert; devoted mother of Tom (Marty) Lewandowski and Nancy (Dan) Thompson; loving grandmother of Shannon and Faolin; dear sister of the late Esther (John) Polaniec; sister-in-law of Lucille Farrar; fond aunt of Sue (Walt) Szymanski, Carol (Bill) Harvie and Diane (Paul) Metcalf; also survived by many great-nieces and great-nephews. A Celebration of Dorothy's life will take place at a later date. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Pietszak Funeral Home (City) - Buffalo
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Tom. Nancy and family
My heartfelt condolences to all of u. Your mom was one of the kindest nicest people I knew. We had so much fun going to lunches and especially our casino trips!! I will sadly miss her. God must have needed another angel RIP MY cousin
Love Noreen
Noreen Wetzler
Family
June 24, 2021
