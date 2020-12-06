GIETL - Dorothy M.
December 4, 2020, at age 102. Beloved wife of the late Capt. John F. Gietl; dear mother of Robert J. (Cynthia) Gietl and Donald J. (Jean) Gietl; loving grandmother of Donna Gietl, Jessie (Jay) Spillane, Jonathan (Virginia) Gietl, Wendy (Frank) Howell and Andrew Gietl; great-grandmother of Krista, Jude, Miette, Cooper and Ryder; sister of Marie Schillo, Norma Grant, Elizabeth Barnhard, the late Ethel Hughes and Charles Haefner; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from St. John the Baptist Church (Alden) at the convenience of the family. If desired memorials may be made in Dorothy's memory to the Sisters of St. Francis of the Neumann Communities, https://sosf.org
or St. Jude Center, 760 Ellicott St. Buffalo, NY 14203. Arrangements by Zurbrick-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Please visit Dorothy's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.