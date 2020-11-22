MAZUROWSKI - Dorothy M
(nee Roman)
Passed away November 17, 2020, in Hartford, CT. Beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Mazurowski; dear mother of Barbara A. Mazurowski, Deborah A. (James) Keller and Susan A. (Philip) Lahrmann; loving grandmother of Brian J. (Katie Potts) Bartkowiak, Erica L (Douglas) Beer, Jessica (Zombor) Zoltani, Jeffrey Lahrmann; great- grandmother of Addison Bartkowiak, Amelia Beer, Mia and Max Zoltani; daughter of the late Joseph and Stella Roman Sister of the late Joseph Roman, the late Carol Hooley and Ted Roman; also survived by nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Victory Homes of Charity, 780 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna, NY 14218. Due to the COVID restrictions, a Memorial Mass and reception to celebrate Dorothy's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.