MAZUR - Dorothy(nee Szkatulski)November 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Chester Wysomierski and the late Joseph Mazur; devoted daughter of the late Stella (nee Skrzypczak) and the late Benjamin Szkatulski; dearest sister of Alice (late Donald) Mellerski and the late Benjamin (late Ann), late Eugene (late Dorothy) Szkatulski, late Irene (late Mike) Mazur, late Gertrude (late Ed) Kramer and late Donald (late Ruth) Szkatulski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services were held privately. Arrangements by PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at www.Pietszak.com