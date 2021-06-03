MEYER - Dorothy I. (nee Kothe) May 30, 2021 age 93, of East Aurora, NY. Beloved wife of the late Edward C. Meyer; dearest mother of Linda (James) Flick and Marsha (Jerald) Barber; dear grandmother of Heather (Timothy) Lewis, Paul (Victoria) Flick, Brian (Cheryl) Barber, Daniel Barber and Jon Barber; great-grandmother of Kayla, Ella, Lucas, Callie, Benjamin, Sophia, Iver and Mia; daughter of the late Herbert and Martha (nee Steinke) Kothe; sister of Herbert, Naomi, Helen, Richard, Kenneth, Constance and predeceased siblings Grace, Stella, Theodore, David and Edward; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Friday, June 4th, from 2-6 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd.) Depew. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 43 Pine St., East Aurora at 11 AM. Interment Ridge Lawn Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church.
To my other mother Dorthy, You came into my life when Marsha and I were 4 years old and remained a consistent and positive role model my entire life. You taught us to have grace, compassion, patience, and faith. I will always remember that loving smile ! You were loved!
Kim Cannon Kaplan
June 6, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this time. We have so many fond memories of Aunt Dorothy and thought of her often. We know you have many wonderful memories of her as do your children and grandchildren. How special that she was able to be in their lives.
Bob and Annette Gawry
June 5, 2021
So sorry to hear of Dorothy's passing. She was a wonderful neighbor and good customer. I have very fond memories of our childhood and her Saturday morning appointments. May she rest in peace.
Alice Harvey-Pellegrine
Friend
June 4, 2021
May God Bless my much-loved sister-in law, one of the sweetest persons in my life.