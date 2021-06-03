MEYER - Dorothy I. (nee Kothe)

May 30, 2021 age 93, of East Aurora, NY. Beloved wife of the late Edward C. Meyer; dearest mother of Linda (James) Flick and Marsha (Jerald) Barber; dear grandmother of Heather (Timothy) Lewis, Paul (Victoria) Flick, Brian (Cheryl) Barber, Daniel Barber and Jon Barber; great-grandmother of Kayla, Ella, Lucas, Callie, Benjamin, Sophia, Iver and Mia; daughter of the late Herbert and Martha (nee Steinke) Kothe; sister of Herbert, Naomi, Helen, Richard, Kenneth, Constance and predeceased siblings Grace, Stella, Theodore, David and Edward; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Friday, June 4th, from 2-6 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd.) Depew. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 43 Pine St., East Aurora at 11 AM. Interment Ridge Lawn Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 3, 2021.